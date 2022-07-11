Victoria Wells Arms began her publishing career as an editor at Dial Books for Young Readers before moving to G. P. Putnam’s Sons and then Bloomsbury USA’s Children’s Division, where she was the founding editorial director and associate publisher working with many award-winning and bestselling authors. In 2013 Wells Arms started her own agency, Wells Arms LLC, which joined in association with HG Literary in 2018. She represents authors of children’s books for all ages, a few adult authors, and many talented picture book illustrators. She will discuss professional relationships on a panel with several of her clients who are Hollins faculty and/or alumnae, including National Book Award Winner Han Nolan; prolific author of all genres, Candice Ransom; hilarious Hillary Homzie; and one of her newest clients, Gabriella Crivilare, a Hollins 2020 M.F.A. graduate who also serves as a reader for Wells Arm LLC. Wells Arms has an M.F.A. in writing for children and young adults from the Vermont College of Fine Arts and is a member of the Association of American Literary Agents (AAR). Event sponsored by the graduate program in children’s literature and children’s book illustration. In-person events will be free and open to the public if space and COVID-19 safety protocols allow. Some events will be held both in person and online, as indicated. For the latest information about access or to register for a hybrid event on Zoom, please email kidlit@hollins.edu .