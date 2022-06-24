In her lecture Phillips will show us what makes her an award-winning teacher and scholar of children’s book illustration in our graduate programs at Hollins. Event sponsored by the graduate program in children’s literature and children’s book illustration. In-person events will be free and open to the public if space and COVID-19 safety protocols allow. Some events will be held both in person and online, as indicated. For the latest information about access or to register for a hybrid event on Zoom, please email kidlit@hollins.edu .