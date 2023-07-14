Lesléa (pronounced “Lez-LEE-uh”) Newman has created 80 books for readers of all ages, including the teen novel-in-verse October Mourning: A Song for Matthew Shepard . Recent picture books include The Babka Sisters, The Fairest in the Land, I Can Be….ME!, Sparkle Boy, and Gittel’s Journey: An Ellis Island Story . Her classic story Heather Has Two Mommies , the first children’s book to portray lesbian families in a positive way, was followed by more children’s books on lesbian and gay families: Felicia’s Favorite Story, Too Far Away to Touch, Saturday Is Pattyday, Mommy, Mama, and Me, and Daddy, Papa, and Me . Newman’s numerous literary accolades include the Sydney Taylor Body-of-Work Award. Her book Always Matt: A Tribute to Matthew Shepard will be published by Abrams ComicArts in the fall of 2023 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the creation of the Matthew Shepard Foundation. A popular guest lecturer, Newman has spoken on college campuses across the country and teaches in Spalding University’s low-residency M.F.A. program. Events will be held in person and simultaneously broadcast by Zoom webinar. They are free and open to the public. To receive webinar links to the series, please email kidlit@hollins.edu . Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature.