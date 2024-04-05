Classics Symposium: Echoes of Empire: New Approaches to Imperial Strategies in the Ancient Mediterranean
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Reception in the lobby following each lecture
2-3 pm
Sea Empires and Coastal Connectivity in the Third Century BCE Mediterranean
Presented by Melanie Godsey, Ph.D., Texas Tech University, Department of Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures
3:15-4:15 pm
The Toxic Ties that Bind: Empire as the Art of Bullying and North Africa in the Second and First Centuries BCE
Presented by Stephen A. Collins-Elliott, Ph.D., University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Department of Classics
For more information, please contact gfranko@hollins.edu or mcculloughkd@hollins.edu.
Support for the Classics Symposium generously provided by the Office of the Provost.