Classics Symposium 2017: Breathing New Life into Old Paintings

<strong>Greece and Ethiopia: The Early Connections

Elizabeth Fisher, Professor of Classics, Randolph-Macon College

4:30 p.m.</strong>

An exploration of specific landscapes and the archaeology in Ethiopia which confirm that Greek pictorial and literary references are not to a mythical land but to a real place, in part situated in modern Ethiopia.

<strong>A Musician's Life

Nikos Xanthoulis, Associated Researcher at the Academy of Athens

8 p.m.</strong>

An interpretation of an ancient Greek painting found inside a cave near Corinth, followed by a live lyre performance.

Sponsored by the Sowell Fund.