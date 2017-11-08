Classics Symposium 2017: Breathing New Life into Old Paintings
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
<strong>Greece and Ethiopia: The Early Connections
Elizabeth Fisher, Professor of Classics, Randolph-Macon College
4:30 p.m.</strong>
An exploration of specific landscapes and the archaeology in Ethiopia which confirm that Greek pictorial and literary references are not to a mythical land but to a real place, in part situated in modern Ethiopia.
<strong>A Musician's Life
Nikos Xanthoulis, Associated Researcher at the Academy of Athens
8 p.m.</strong>
An interpretation of an ancient Greek painting found inside a cave near Corinth, followed by a live lyre performance.
Sponsored by the Sowell Fund.