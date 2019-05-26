Commencement 2019

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Shireen K. Lewis, J.D., Ph.D., will be the guest speaker at Hollins University’s 177th Commencement Exercises. The ceremony takes place on Sunday, May 26 at 10 a.m. on the school’s historic Front Quadrangle.

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
