Commencement 2019
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Shireen K. Lewis, J.D., Ph.D., will be the guest speaker at Hollins University’s 177th Commencement Exercises. The ceremony takes place on Sunday, May 26 at 10 a.m. on the school’s historic Front Quadrangle.
More info Schedule of events
Questions?
Contact Brittany Wade, Special Programs Coordinator
bfoutz2@hollins.edu
540-362-6021
Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That