Competitive Swim Camp: Ages 8-14

When: June 24-27; 9 am-12 pm

Cost: $99; partnership with Roanoke County Parks & Rec; register at roanokecountyparks.maxgalaxy.net

This program is for the child who already knows how to swim and is interested in participating in competitive swimming. The emphasis will be on improving the competitive strokes of freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly. Swimmers should be able to tread water and swim comfortably in water over their head. Participants will wear their swimsuit and bring cap, goggles, and towel.