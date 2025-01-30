Conflict + Collaboration Gallery

The C+C Gallery is the capstone event to the January short-term Conflict and Collaboration course (part of our Core general education curriculum). Students from eleven-course sections will present their team projects, which are creative visual artifacts designed to help incoming first-year students develop constructive dialogue skills they can use with classmates, faculty, family, friends, and prospective employers. The gallery will include print and digital artifacts featuring skills and concepts learned in the C+C course. Visitors are encouraged to view these projects and engage students in conversation about their work.