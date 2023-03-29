Conversation with Artist Mark Reynolds and Mathematician Stephen Wassell

Mark A. Reynolds has worked with graphite, pen and ink, watercolor, pastel, and other drawing media for over sixty years, developing interpretations of principles found in Euclidean and philosophical geometry. The exhibition A Marriage of Art and Math: Artwork Inspired by Dual Platonic Solids , on view through April 23, consists of drawings and watercolors recently donated to the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum by the artist. These are part of Reynold’s decades-long “Phi Series” of artworks which involve geometry of the Golden Section. They utilize a discovery made by former Hollins University Associate Professor Stephen Wassell that involves relationships found between two of the five Platonic Solids: the dodecahedron and the icosahedron. In this conversation, Reynolds and Wassell will discuss their collaboration. Reception to follow. This program and its associated exhibition are funded in part by the City of Roanoke through the Roanoke Arts Commission.