Cover Art Discussion and Poetry Reading: Cathryn Hankla with Robert Sulkin

Hankla is the author of 13 books of poetry and fiction. She has received the James Boatwright III Poetry Prize, a PEN Syndicated Fiction Prize, Breakthrough prizes in poetry and fiction, and a Virginia Commission for the Arts fellowship in poetry. Her poetry is anthologized in <em>World English Poetry</em>, <em>The Nearest Poem Anthology</em>,<em> Shenandoah: 20 Years of Poetry</em>, and <em>Mississippi Review Anthology</em>, among others, and her work appears regularly in journals such as <em>New World Writing, Arts & Letters</em>, <em>Jubilat</em>, and <em>Appalachian Heritage.</em> Hankla is the poetry editor of <em>The Hollins Critic</em>, and currently serves as chair of Hollins’ English and creative writing department, where she teaches undergraduate and graduate literature and writing.

A professor of art at Hollins University, Sulkin has taught and exhibited photography for more than 30 years. He has participated in some 200 solo, group, and juried exhibitions. Highlights include a traveling exhibition sponsored by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts; solo exhibitions at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, the Light Factory in Charlotte, Middle Tennessee State University, Sweet Briar College, Washington & Lee University, and Bridgewater College; and inclusion in group shows at Norfolk’s Chrysler Museum, the New Orleans Museum of Art, and Albuquerque’s 516 Arts, among many others. His work has been seen in juried exhibitions throughout the country and has won numerous prestigious awards.

Sponsored by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Series.