Creating Your Own Platform with April Marcell

https://hollins.zoom.us/j/92438850843 The entertainment business is very competitive and difficult to find a place for you to showcase your ideas and creative works. And then there’s the new normal... the pandemic. We are born to be creative. It’s part of our nature. Let’s use what’s already inside of us... to create our own magic, especially in the most difficult of times. April Marcell ’11 is the CEO of Gibson & White Pictures and a graduate of Hollins with a B.A. in theatre and film. She has had several plays produced. One of her films was picked up by Maverick Entertainment Group and is distributed worldwide. She was an editor at News Channel 3 in Norfolk, Virginia, for the past five years and now is back with Norfolk Public Schools doing what she loves, teaching.