DRAFTWORKS: A Salon Showing
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
M.F.A. in Dance Year Residency dance artists, Angelina Annino, Elizabeth Becker, Kelley Holt, Devonn McKenna, and Alice Svetic will share new dance and performance work created specifically for the informal setting of BOT Dance Studio II. The salon showing features new and exciting work that considers pushing the boundaries for dance and performance. All are welcome.
Info
