Informal Showing #1, 8 p.m. Informal Showing #2, 9:45 p.m. DRAFTWORKS is a dance department and M.F.A. dance event inaugurated during fall 2005 and spring 2006. The platform was designed to provide a space for intimate, nontraditional, radical, often-times explicit performance work to be shared with the dance department community and guests. DRAFTWORKS: A Studio Salon was designed to challenge makers and witnesses to consider options for making and presenting work that does not have to subscribe to traditional/conventional forms, genre categorizations, and notions of final dances (dance show). M.F.A. Dance Year Residency graduate student, Eiby Lobos, will share their most recent and vibrant work-in-progress in this informal studio setting.