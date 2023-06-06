Dance Artist Talk I: Alicia-Lynn Nascimento Castro

Alicia Nascimento Castro transitioned into dance after training as an elite gymnast. She is currently finishing her M.F.A. in the two-summer track program at Hollins and graduated with a B.F.A. in dance from the University of Arizona. In Philadelphia she continued her dance training with Philadanco then moved to Denver where she danced with Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble performing works of master choreographers such as Katherine Dunham, Alvin Ailey, Donald McKayle, Talley Beatty, and Milton Myers. Nascimento Castro lived in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais/Brazil, for seven years and danced with Mario Nascimento Dance Company, had a leading role in the Beatles musical Because , and presented solo work Solivagant and Arco-Iris as a member of Rede Sola de Dança. As a teacher and choreographer, she was the assistant choreographer and rehearsal director for Contemporary Dance Company, Sala B, directed by Fernando de Castro; taught at the world-renowned Grupo Corpo, and the dance and art conservatory, Palácio das Artes, where she choreographed for the graduating class of 2015 with a piece entitled Wanderlust. Since moving to Phoenix, she has performed with the Black Theatre Troupe and presented work at the BlakTinx Dance Festival, Rooted in Movement, Breaking Ground, Beta Dance festival, and at the Phoenix Art Museum. She worked at Grand Canyon University, Glendale Community College, and is currently working as a dance director at Tolleson Union High School, developing creative projects and teaching at Arizona State University.