Dance Artist Talk I: Brynne Billingsley

Artistic director of Brynne Billingsley & Artists, choreographing and performing artist Brynne Billingsley has created new dance work in diverse dance centers and art festivals in New York City and across the national performing arts scene. M.F.A. dance graduate student Billingsley will present her professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk; sharing her extensive experiences in dance as she reflects upon her poignant journey as a performing and choreographing dance artist.