Dance Artist Talk I: Demetia Hopkins-Greene

Demetia Hopkins-Greene is a performing artist and dance educator based in Central Virginia. Her early dance training was from the Orange School of Performing Arts under the direction of her uncle, Ricardo Porter. Hopkins-Greene graduated with honors from the Ailey/Fordham B.F.A. Program in 2009 while a member of Ailey II. In 2010 she joined the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. During her six-year tenure in the company, she was honored to perform ballets by many prestigious choreographers from around the world including Alvin Ailey’s signature solo Cry . Hopkins-Greene made her Broadway debut in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! in 2019. She was cited as one of “26 Black Female Choreographers and Dancers You Should Know,” and deemed one of Dance Magazines “Top 25 To Watch”. M.F.A. dance graduate student Hopkins-Greene will present her professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk; sharing her extensive experiences in dance as she reflects upon her poignant journey as a performing and choreographing dance artist.