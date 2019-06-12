Dance Artist Talk II: Elizabeth Corbett O’Malley

Celebrated ballet and performing artist, Elizabeth C. O’Malley has performed in world-renowned ballet companies. O’Malley danced leading roles with Ballett Frankfurt, Joffrey Ballet, and Milwaukee Ballet. She trained at the Joffrey School, School of American Ballet, and American Ballet Theater School. M.F.A. dance graduate student O’Malley will present her professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk; sharing her extensive experiences in dance as she reflects upon her poignant journey as a performing and teaching dance artist.