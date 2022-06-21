Dance Artist Talk II: Jared Redick

Jared Redick, from Reston, VA, is a professor, director, international guest teacher and rehearsal assistant, and choreographer. He began his performance career with San Francisco Ballet, Miami City Ballet, and the Suzanne Farrell Ballet before joining Boston Ballet as a soloist where he danced many leading principal roles. He has taught nationally and internationally at the Royal Danish Ballet School, Tivoli Ballet Theatre, Houston Ballet School, Orlando Ballet School, Nashville Ballet School, Charlotte Ballet, and Yale University, where he was appointed associate fellow of Pierson College in 2012. Currently he is the assistant dean of dance at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. M.F.A. dance graduate student Jared Redick will present his professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk; sharing his extensive experiences in dance as he reflects upon his poignant journey as a performing and teaching dance artist.