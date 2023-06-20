Dance Artist Talk III: Angelica Salazar

Angelica Salazar is a native of Mexico City, Mexico. She earned a B.F.A. from The National Institute of Fine Arts and danced with Ballet Teatro del Espacio before moving to NYC, where she studied at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater School. Salazar was invited to join The Ailey II Dance Company, where she performed solos by Alvin Ailey and other significant dance choreographers. Salazar was a member of Ballet Hispanico of New York, and in 2001, she moved to Portugal, where she became the principal dancer of The National Dance Company of Lisbon. She relocated to Dallas, Texas, where she had the honor to work with Bruce Wood Dance and was a soloist with Dallas Black Dance Theater for three seasons. In 2012 she became a certified yoga instructor. She now lives with her husband and teenage boys in Katy, Texas. She teaches art, dance, and yoga at an Independent School District in Houston, TX.