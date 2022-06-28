Dance Artist Talk III: Tracy Vogt

Originally from Erie, Pennsylvania, Tracy Vogt attended the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was also a scholarship student at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Center in New York, where she was personally chosen to demonstrate the Martha Graham technique by School Director Denise Jefferson. For 12 years, Vogt was a principal dancer and assistant rehearsal director with Philadanco! She was also a rehearsal director and principal dancer with the Wylliams Henry Contemporary Dance Company in Kansas City, Missouri, and with the Cleveland Contemporary Dance Theater. Vogt also danced with Verb Ballets in Ohio under the direction of Hernando Cortez. She received the Philadelphia Rocky Award for Dance Excellence Vogt has taught in Uganda, Rwanda, and Guinea, Africa, for the NGO MindLeaps. Tracy Vogt will present her professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk; sharing her extensive experiences in dance as she reflects upon her poignant journey as a performing and teaching dance artist.