Dance Artist Talk III: Zap McConnell

Zap McConnell has been consistently contributing to her creative communities with her work for the last 28 years through her endeavors in dance, visual arts, movement, and film as a director, cocreator, and teacher. McConnell is a director/producer/performer of multimedia site specific performance experiences. McConnell will present her professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk; sharing her extensive experiences in dance as she reflects upon her poignant journey as a performing and teaching dance artist.