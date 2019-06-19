Dance Artist Talk IV: Penelope Freeh

Recognized and honored by national arts institution, Penelope Freeh has received numerous choreography/new work grants and fellowships. Freeh has created works for Minnesota Dance Theatre, James Sewell Ballet, Zenon Dance Company, and Link Vostok Dance Festival. In addition, Freeh’s extensive professional career includes engagements with Connecticut Ballet, Michael Mao Dance, TU Dance, Minnesota Opera, and James Sewell Ballet (additionally serving as an artistic associate). Freeh will present her professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk; sharing her extensive experiences in dance as she reflects upon her poignant journey as a performing and teaching dance artist.