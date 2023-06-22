Dance Artist Talk IV: Russell Clarke

Russell Clarke is an artist and educator currently residing in Massachusetts. Following his graduation from The Royal Ballet School in 2017, he moved to the U.S. to begin his professional career with Ballet Arizona. Highlights from his time with the company include principal roles in Don Quixote, Christopher Wheeldon’s Polyphonia, Ib Andersen’s Symphonie Classique , and George Balanchine’s La Valse . Clarke received critical acclaim for the role of the poet in George Balanchine’s La Sonnambula and was praised by The New York Times for the role of Phlegmatic in Balanchine’s The Four Temperaments . Clarke originated the lead role in Ib Andersen’s Diversions , which he performed on the Kennedy Center Stage in June 2010. In his final season with Ballet Arizona, he originated the principal role in Ib Andersen’s world premiere of Cinderella , which went on to receive critical acclaim. He is currently an associate professor at The Boston Conservatory at Berklee.