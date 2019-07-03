Dance Artist Talk IX: Sean Nguyen-Hilton

Sean Nguyen-Hilton received his professional dance training at the Christine Clarkson School of Dance (England), and Center Stage School of Dance and Atlanta Ballet Center for Dance Education (Georgia). He continued his performing career with Armitage Gone! Dance, River North Dance Company, Civic Ballet of Chicago, Bay Area Houston Ballet Company, Northwest Florida Ballet, and many others. Nguyen-Hilton will present his professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk; sharing his extensive experiences in dance as he reflects upon his poignant journey as a performing and teaching dance artist.