Dance Artist Talk V: Bobby Wesner

Bobby Wesner is the artistic/executive/founding director of Neos Dance Theatre (NDT), a choreographer, dancer, artist, and educator. He has served on faculty at Oberlin College, Belhaven University, and The University of Akron. He was awarded three ‘Knight Art Challenge’ awards, Ohio Arts Council project support, a Dance/U.S.A. scholarship, and a fellowship from Hollins. Wesner has danced with Ballet Arizona, Momix, Verb Ballets, and NDT performing repertoire by George Balanchine, Antony Tudor, Kurt Jooss, Paul Taylor, José Limón, Alejandro Cerrudo, Penny Saunders, Stephanie Martinez, Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, Neta Pulvermacher, and more in Europe, North America, and South America. He founded the Lose Your Marbles Fringe Festival featuring over 25 local, regional, and national performing groups in Akron, Ohio. Wesner established cultural and educational programming in five different Ohio communities each having representation on NDT’s Board of Directors. Wesner managed, choreographed, and performed with NDT in 10 different U.S. States. He is the father of four beautiful children, grandfather of two, and currently resides in Jackson, Mississippi.