Dance Artist Talk V: Jennifer Welch Cudnik

Jennifer Welch Cudnik’s professional career is extensive. She has performed as a ballet artist with the Saint Louis Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet, Stamford City Ballet, and State Ballet of Missouri. Cudnik has performed iconic repertory by prominent choreographers George Balanchine, Dennis Nahat, Gen Horiuchi, and many others. Cudnik will present her professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk; sharing her extensive experiences in dance as she reflects upon her poignant journey as a performing and teaching dance artist.