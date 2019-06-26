Dance Artist Talk VI: Helen French

Helen French received her professional dance training at the Juilliard School, receiving a B.F.A. in dance in 2001. She continued her performing career with Buglisi Dance Theatre (2001 - present) where she became a principal dancer and rehearsal director. Additional professional engagements include the following companies: Karen Reedy Dance, Nilas Martins Dance Company, Janie Brendel and Friends, Ballet Hispanico, and Nine Lives. French will present her professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk; sharing her extensive experiences in dance as she reflects upon her poignant journey as a performing and teaching dance artist.