Dance Artist Talk VII: Kara Wilkes

A native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Kara Wilkes began her professional career performing classical and contemporary work for five seasons with Milwaukee Ballet Company. In 2006, she became a soloist for Victor Ullate Ballet in Madrid, Spain; Wilkes joined North Carolina Dance Theatre (now Charlotte Ballet) in 2007, where she danced leading roles for four seasons. She was named one of “25 to Watch” by Dance Magazine in 2009 and joined Alonzo King Lines Ballet in 2011. Wilkes will present her professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk; sharing her extensive experiences in dance as she reflects upon her poignant journey as a performing and teaching dance artist.