Dance Artist Talk VIII: Erica Gionfriddo

Erica Gionfriddo received her B.F.A. in dance and performance from Shenandoah University in 2006. Gionfriddo has performed, taught, choreographed, and designed costumes all over the US. Performances and/or collaborations include engaging with Moving People Dance, Robert Moses, Max Stone, luciana achugra, Anna Sololow, Gail Gilbert, Ekalos Reed, Bug Davidson, and Sam Watson. Gionfriddo will present her professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk; sharing her extensive experiences in dance as she reflects upon her poignant journey as a performing and teaching dance artist.