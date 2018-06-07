Dance Lab: M.F.A. Dance Thesis Exhibitions
Each summer, the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum partners with the Hollins University M.F.A. dance program to host selected student graduate dance thesis presentations in the Main Gallery, melding live dance, performance, and visual art. This summer the museum will present L. Taylor Ashton’s <em>Ataba</em>, (June 7-17, 2018), and Erica De La O’s<em> ellesig</em> (June 21-July 1, 2018).
Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.
