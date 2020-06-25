Dance Lab: MFA Dance Thesis Exhibitions

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Each summer, the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum partners with the Hollins University M.F.A. Dance program to host selected student graduate dance thesis presentations, melding live dance, performance, and visual art. Through July 5. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
