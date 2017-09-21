Dialogue with Visiting Guest Artist Iyun Harrison and Hollins Dance Professor Jeffery N. Bullock

"Moving Toward the Horizon: Embodying Futurity." Dance artists, scholars, and practitioners challenge us to think critically about how dance is perceived, acknowledged, and valued in diverse communities and cultures. They are committed to research and experimentation and in the process they shape and expand radical possibilities for self-actualization. This open dialogue will focus on embodied dance practices and the persistent effort to dance and move toward the horizon of liberation.

Iyun Ashani Harrison is the founder and artistic director of Ashani Dances, a Baltimore-based dance company. He is a graduate of The Juilliard School and received his M.F.A. from Hollins. He is currently an assistant professor of dance at Goucher College.