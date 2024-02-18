Dinara Klinton in Concert

Praised for her “fantastic virtuosity, energy, and power, combined with deepest comprehension into authors’ idea,” Dinara Klinton is an acclaimed recording artist, performer, and teacher. Her music education started at the age of five in her native Kharkiv, Ukraine, and she now tours internationally while serving as professor of piano in the UK Royal College of Music and the Yehudi Mehunin School. Hollins is hosting her as our 2024 Galbraith Guest Artist, and she will be performing on Sunday, February 18, at 3 pm in the Talmadge Recital Hall, Bradley. Join us to see this incredible artist!