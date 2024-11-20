Distinguished Speaker Series: Ailey School Student Performance Group

Dancers from The Ailey School’s professional division wow audiences at venues throughout the country performing an exciting repertoire of works from emerging and established choreographers. The dancers come from all corners of the world to train and perfect their craft in the Ailey style of dance which incorporates multiple techniques including ballet, Horton, Graham-based modern, jazz, West African, Dunham technique, and hip hop. Led by Rehearsal Director, Freddie Moore, the dancers are given the opportunity to share Mr. Ailey’s vision through valuable professional performance experience. This special event is part of the Hollins Distinguished Speaker Series. Admission is free and open to the public, but seating is limited.