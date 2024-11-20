Distinguished Speaker Series: Ailey School Student Performance Group

to

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Dancers from The Ailey School’s professional division wow audiences at venues throughout the country performing an exciting repertoire of works from emerging and established choreographers. The dancers come from all corners of the world to train and perfect their craft in the Ailey style of dance which incorporates multiple techniques including ballet, Horton, Graham-based modern, jazz, West African, Dunham technique, and hip hop. Led by Rehearsal Director, Freddie Moore, the dancers are given the opportunity to share Mr. Ailey’s vision through valuable professional performance experience. This special event is part of the Hollins Distinguished Speaker Series. Admission is free and open to the public, but seating is limited.

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Education & Learning, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Distinguished Speaker Series: Ailey School Student Performance Group - 2024-11-20 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Distinguished Speaker Series: Ailey School Student Performance Group - 2024-11-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Distinguished Speaker Series: Ailey School Student Performance Group - 2024-11-20 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Distinguished Speaker Series: Ailey School Student Performance Group - 2024-11-20 19:00:00 ical