Eboo Patel: "Building Bridges Across Difference"

Building and maintaining a participatory, democratic society involves developing strategies for talking with and listening to people who don’t always share our perspectives and life experiences. Dr. Eboo Patel, author, speaker, educator, and founder of the organization Interfaith America will offer his insights about democracy, pluralism, and faith, and discuss our shared responsibility of building bridges across difference.

The event is free and open to the public. Seating will be limited.

A reception and book signing will follow in the Wyndham Robertson Library.