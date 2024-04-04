Empowering Women through Education with Guest Speaker: Verletta White, Ph.D.

A results-driven, student-centered, visionary leader, Verletta White, Ph.D. was appointed superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) on July 1, 2020. She has been recognized regionally and nationally for her ability to bring together communities for the benefit of students. In 2023, she was named Virginia’s 2024 State Superintendent of the Year, Virginia’s Region VI Superintendent of the Year, and was also touted as one of the five superintendents in the nation to watch by K-12 Dive.

Often referring to Roanoke City as “the sweetest city on earth,” White is involved and engaged within the community. She serves on boards and advisory councils for many local, regional, and state organizations.

White holds a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Towson University, a Master of Arts degree in leadership in teaching from the Notre Dame of Maryland University, and a Doctor of Education degree in urban educational leadership from Morgan State University.

White and her husband, Sidney, are the proud parents of two grown children, Victoria and Bethany, both of whom graduated from public schools.