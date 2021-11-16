The Department of English and Creative Writing presents English Senior Colloquium Hear students from the department’s Senior Seminar in Literature present their research projects. Class of 2022 students include Kath Ham, Grace Hilton, Deirdre Price, Emma Thomas, and Natalia Sarram. Public access via livestream only: https://hollins.zoom.us/j/84399186462?pwd=Z096ay9LWHVueVpxMjZqdWNpSFFVdz09 Passcode: 438008 Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund.