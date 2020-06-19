Faculty Chalk Talk with Author-Illustrator John Steven Gurney

John Steven Gurney is the author and illustrator of the graphic novel Fuzzy Baseball and the picture book Dinosaur Train . He has illustrated over 140 chapter books, including the A to Z Mysteries , the Bailey School Kids, and The Calendar Mysteries series. He has illustrated board games, advertising, posters, puzzles, and a shopping bag for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. His Chalk Talk will focus on the writing and illustrating of his new graphic novel, Fuzzy Baseball 3: RBI Robots , published by Papercutz –which promises to be as funny as it sounds. Event sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration. Free and open to the public by registration only. Contact details for registration will be posted in June.