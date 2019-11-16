Fall Dance Concert

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

A culmination of studio practice efforts, scholarly research, and creative choreographic/performance compositions by talented students enrolled in Hollins’ dance programs. The dance evening promises to challenge and expand notions of contemporary dance, inspiring us to recognize the vibrant expressivity and innovation embedded inside of this creative work. Featuring choreographic work by faculty, students, alumnae/i, and visiting guest artists. 

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
