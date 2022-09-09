Family Event: Meet the Moon with Craig Tollin, Ph.D.

Interested in learning more about the moon, planets, and stars? Amateur astronomer Craig Tollin, Ph.D., will have his telescope set up on the plein air deck of Hollins Visual Arts Center and he’ll be ready to talk about the night sky. Visit the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum and tour the art exhibition Grace Lin: Moon Stories . Grace Lin is a New York Times bestselling author and illustrator of picture books, early readers, and middle grade novels including Where the Mountain Meets the Moon , A Big Mooncake for Little Star , and Thanking the Moon: Celebrating the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival . Join us for a cozy evening of art and astronomy!