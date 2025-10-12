Farewell Reading – The Last Tango
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24019
An open reading by Hollins seniors and graduating Creative Writing MFA students. One last chance to hear our favorite student writers read before they depart. Note to readers: readings should be brief (i.e., 1-2 pages of poetry or 1-2 pages of prose). Readers will sign up to read prior to the event. Sponsored by the Department of English and Creative Writing
