Farewell Reading by Seniors and Graduating M.F.A. Students: &quot;The Last Rumba&quot;

An open reading by Hollins seniors and graduating creative writing M.F.A. students. One last chance to hear our favorite student writers read before they depart. Sponsored by the Department of English and Creative Writing and the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund. Masks are not required unless guests are showing any symptoms related to COVID-19, the flu, RSV, or a cold.

