Farewell Reading by Seniors and Graduating M.F.A. Students

“The Last Butterfly Dance” An open reading by Hollins seniors and graduating creative writing M.F.A. students. One last chance to hear our favorite student writers read before they depart. Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Series. To connect to the event – For those outside of Hollins University: by 3 pm EDT the day of the event, email the event name, your name, phone number, and, if different, the name on your Zoom account to creative.writing@hollins.edu . For Hollins University students, faculty, and staff: see my.hollins.