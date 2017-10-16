Film Screening: "Whose Streets?"

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

​The film department is holding a special screening of the documentary film <em>Whose Streets?,</em>&nbsp;an unflinching look at how the killing of 18-year-old Mike Brown inspired a community to fight back and sparked a global movement. A discussion of the film will be held with visiting author bell hooks on October 25.

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
