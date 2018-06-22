Four Fur Feet: Project Discussion with Ruth Sanderson and Anna Baynum

Opening reception and book signing.

In fall 2017, the educational book <em>Four Fur Feet</em> was developed through the Early Literacy Project at Hollins. Codirectors Anna Baynum, Ed.D., and Tiffany Pempek, Ph.D., and Roanoke nonprofit Turn the Page selected an unpublished manuscript from the Hollins Archives written by Margaret Wise Brown, a Hollins alumna best known for her books <em>Goodnight Moon</em> and <em>The Runaway Bunny.</em>

The Early Literacy Project resources provide caregivers with easily accessible, evidence-based information to promote early language and literacy development. An IMPACT Grant, and a Faculty Research Grant, both from Hollins, made this book possible. In partnership with Hollins, Turn the Page gave Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital 5,000 free copies of <em>Four Fur Feet </em>to be distributed to every mom who delivers a baby, hoping to increase awareness of the importance of reading to children from birth to age three.

Exhibit through September 2. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.