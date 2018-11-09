Fourth Annual Appalachia Regional Model Arab League

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

The conference brings together college and high school students who will take part in simulated meetings of the Arab League Councils. The Opening Plenary Session will take place at 5 pm, Babcock Auditorium, Dana Science Building. All sessions are free and open to the public. Friday, November 9-Sunday, November 11.

