Francelia Butler Conference Keynote Speaker: Julia L. Mickenberg, Ph.D.

Julia L. Mickenberg, Ph.D., is professor of American studies at the University of Texas at Austin. She is the author of Learning from the Left: Children’s Literature, the Cold War, and Radical Politics in the United States, winner of the ChLA Book Award. She also coedited Tales for Little Rebels: A Collection of Radical Children’s Literature (2008) and The Oxford Handbook of Children’s Literature (2011), which won the Children’s Literature Association’s 2011 Edited Book Award. Mickenberg teaches undergraduate and graduate courses on American cultural history since 1865, children’s literature and culture, radicalism in the United States, the Cold War, the 1960s, Americans abroad, women radicals and reformers, and, most recently, the history and future of higher education. Events will be held in person and simultaneously broadcast by Zoom webinar. They are free and open to the public. To receive webinar links to the series, please email kidlit@hollins.edu. Sponsored by the graduate program in children’s literature.