FreeQuency: 2018 Women of the World Poetry Slam Champion

Mwende “FreeQuency” Katwiwa is a Kenyan queer womxn speaker and performer. Katwiwa is an award-winning, internationally touring poet, author, host, youth worker, social-justice speaker, teaching artist, and workshop leader who has spent life at the intersection of arts, education, and activism. Katwiwa’s work in Reproductive Justice, the Movement for Black Lives, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and poetry have been featured on Upworthy, OkayAfrica, The New York Times , For Harriet, Everyday Feminism, and more.