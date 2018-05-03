Front Quad Concert

Bring your blanket or lawn chair and join the Hollins University Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, Talmadge Singers, World Music Ensemble, and the Mountain Laurels Appalachian Music Ensemble for a lively performance on Front Quad. Ice cream served at 6 pm. Rain location: duPont Chapel.

