Golden Rule event with Rise Against Hunger

The Office of Spiritual and Religious Life and Meriwether Godsey are pleased to announce that the date of the annual Golden Rule Dinner has been set for Tuesday, March 13 from 5 to 7 pm in the Moody Dining Hall. For many years, this simple meal of soup and bread has raised awareness of our neighbors who struggle with food insecurity. As many religions and spiritual traditions have a version of the “golden rule”, an injunction to “do unto others as you would have them do unto you”, we show compassion for those who are hungry and work toward hunger relief. Through the Golden Rule Dinner, Meriwether Godsey will make a donation to Rise Against Hunger based on the meal savings and the amount of people participating through meal card swipes or dinner purchases ($9.25 for those without a meal plan).

Peggy Shriver, chief development officer of Rise Against Hunger, will be the Golden Rule Dinner’s featured speaker on issues of women, poverty, and hunger relief. This lecture will take place on Tuesday, March 13 at 5:30 pm in the Goodwin Private Dining Room of the Moody Student Center. Attendees are invited to bring their dinner and listen and learn as they eat.

In conjunction with the dinner and lecture, there will also be an opportunity for hands-on service. Rise Against Hunger will set up Ballator on Tuesday, March 13 and Wednesday, March 14, and they will guide us in packing and sealing bags of rice, soybeans, and vitamins that will provide the required daily nutrients to a family of four. Hollins’ goal is to fund and pack 30,000 meals over these two days. Classes, groups, and individuals are invited to come and go as they are able throughout the scheduled hours (Tuesday, March 13, 8 am to 8 pm and Wednesday, March 14, 8 am to 2 pm) to help with the packing.

The lecture and meal packaging event are partially funded through the Darci Ellis Godhard Fund for Social Justice. Additional monetary donations and registration for the meal packaging events can be made online:

http://events.stophungernow.org/March13th

http://events.stophungernow.org/March14th

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/142951923015600/